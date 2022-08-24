Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. 3,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,459. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.