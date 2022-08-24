Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

