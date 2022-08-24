Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.53. 14,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.