Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $124,731,000 after acquiring an additional 319,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 929,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. 302,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

