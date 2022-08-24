Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.93. 18,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.45 and its 200 day moving average is $559.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

