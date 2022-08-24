Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fiera Capital (FSZ)

Fiera Capital (TSE: FSZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/15/2022 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.
- 7/29/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.
- 7/27/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$925.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.
Fiera Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Featured Articles
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.