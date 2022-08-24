Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fiera Capital (FSZ)

Fiera Capital (TSE: FSZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2022 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

8/3/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

7/29/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

7/27/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2022 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$925.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

