Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,524,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,095,000 after purchasing an additional 216,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

