Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2,770.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $226,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. 22,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,172. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

