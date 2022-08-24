Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 251 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Invesco Select Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.