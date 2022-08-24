Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 44,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.
