Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.46 and its 200 day moving average is $319.65.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

