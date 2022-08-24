Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.16 and traded as low as $15.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 517,671 shares.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

