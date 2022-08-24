Inverse Finance Price Hits $96.23 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $96.23 or 0.00446655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.90 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00229908 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.