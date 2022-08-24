Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.485-14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,539. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

