Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

