Intrua Financial LLC Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 492,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

