Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

