Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

