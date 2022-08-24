Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

