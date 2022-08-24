Intrua Financial LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $190.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

