Intrua Financial LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 560,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 121,695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

