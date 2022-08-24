Intrua Financial LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

