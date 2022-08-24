Intrua Financial LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day moving average is $295.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

