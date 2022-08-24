Intrua Financial LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

