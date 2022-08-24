Intrua Financial LLC Has $360,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

