Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.10. Intevac shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 125,415 shares.

Intevac Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Intevac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Intevac by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.