Intersect Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $198.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average is $196.78.

