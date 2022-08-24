Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.