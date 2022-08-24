Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $19,816,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

