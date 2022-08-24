Intersect Capital LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

