Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

