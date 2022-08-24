Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.