Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

V opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

