Intersect Capital LLC Buys 348 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA opened at $341.21 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

