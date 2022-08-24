International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading Down 1%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 27,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.