International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 9,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

International Container Terminal Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

