International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

