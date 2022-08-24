Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to Outperform by Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

