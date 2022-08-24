Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.4 %

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.