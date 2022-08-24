Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,955. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

