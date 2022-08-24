Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.25

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$183.25 and traded as high as C$196.98. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$196.54, with a volume of 194,155 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IFC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

