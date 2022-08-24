Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 6,686 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,917.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90.

Tenable Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.