Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 30,937 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $335,047.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 99.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 236,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,303 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

