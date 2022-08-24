Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,031 shares in the company, valued at $27,995,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 435,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,286. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 430.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $8,500,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

