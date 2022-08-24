Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 8,360 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.62. 36,140,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,036,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

