Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 8,360 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.62. 36,140,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,036,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.