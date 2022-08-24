Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 647,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,053. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

