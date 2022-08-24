Insider Buying: Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar purchased 1,000,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($205,413.24).

Paul Pindar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Paul Pindar purchased 242,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £41,140 ($49,710.00).

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Stock Up 5.9 %

PURP opened at GBX 18.01 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Purplebricks Group plc has a one year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 65.40 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of £55.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

About Purplebricks Group

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

