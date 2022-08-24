Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Buys 83 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92.

Markel stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,218.04. 32,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

