Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.54 per share, with a total value of $17,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,136.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

