Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.7 %

Innoviva Profile

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.